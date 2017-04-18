Chase bank rapist sentenced to 40 years
The man who sexually assaulting a Chase employee last year at the bank's Downtown office will spend 40 years in prison. Billy Dee Anderson, 32, was sentenced Tuesday morning by Franklin County Common Pleas Judge David Young.
