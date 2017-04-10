Bryson Tiller Has Finished His Sophom...

Bryson Tiller Has Finished His Sophomore Album "True To Self"

Bryson Tiller has somehow managed to sustain a massive buzz since the release of Trapsoul , despite barely releasing any solo material since his unexpectedly successful debut album. We'll find out just how big he is when his next album drops.

