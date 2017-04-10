Bryson Tiller Has Finished His Sophomore Album "True To Self"
Bryson Tiller has somehow managed to sustain a massive buzz since the release of Trapsoul , despite barely releasing any solo material since his unexpectedly successful debut album. We'll find out just how big he is when his next album drops.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump President!
|6 min
|d pants
|38
|Demise Of The Democratic Party
|29 min
|Reality
|2
|Did Trump use Obamas playbook? 😲
|31 min
|Reality
|9
|Obama in hiding?
|39 min
|Reality
|48
|R.I.P. J. Geils
|49 min
|NotaRegressiveLef...
|8
|Will Obama Survive In Prison?
|1 hr
|PHY
|45
|Ghenital Mutilations now available in Detroit
|2 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|6
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC