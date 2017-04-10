Brothers killed woman, set body on fire, police say
Two brothers accused of killing woman on December 23 Two brothers are accused of killing a woman, dumping her body and setting it on fire with trash on the West Side just a couple of days before Christmas last year. Dawan C. Dortch, 24, and Thomas R. Dortch, 31, both face charges of murder and tampering with evidence.
