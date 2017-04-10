Brothers killed woman, set body on fi...

Brothers killed woman, set body on fire, police say

Two brothers accused of killing woman on December 23 Two brothers are accused of killing a woman, dumping her body and setting it on fire with trash on the West Side just a couple of days before Christmas last year. Dawan C. Dortch, 24, and Thomas R. Dortch, 31, both face charges of murder and tampering with evidence.

Columbus, OH

