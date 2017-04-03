Books Abounding with Author Kelli Bolton

Books Abounding with Author Kelli Bolton

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Christian Newswire

Contact: Kelli Bolton, 614-599-0197 COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 7, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- There are many opinions about what the "church" is and isn't these days, leaving it to be made a mockery of. Author Kelli Bolton has a desire to see that change by addressing the "stereotypical" behavior that has caused people to take God and the church less serious.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
US strike against Syria increases Syrian Refuge... 25 min all about the money 1
men who wear nighties (Sep '13) 1 hr Country Boy 54
Brio Tuscan Grill at Easton 2 hr 404 not found 3
Is Topix's Che censoring again? 2 hr They cannot kill ... 21
Was the Syrian missile air strike justified? 2 hr Anthony Weiner 26
H H Greg closing 2 hr bly 6
Trump American Hero, Champion of the Free World 4 hr Barack Book Barbeque 1
Average Joe Making Less, Obama a BS Book Multim... 10 hr Private Island 26
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Franklin County was issued at April 08 at 3:04AM EDT

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,392 • Total comments across all topics: 280,133,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC