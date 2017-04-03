Books Abounding with Author Kelli Bolton
Contact: Kelli Bolton, 614-599-0197 COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 7, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- There are many opinions about what the "church" is and isn't these days, leaving it to be made a mockery of. Author Kelli Bolton has a desire to see that change by addressing the "stereotypical" behavior that has caused people to take God and the church less serious.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.
