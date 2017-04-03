#bigbinkshow Look What Ja Rule Did To...

#bigbinkshow Look What Ja Rule Did To Chance The Rapper

There are 1 comment on the WCKX-FM Columbus story from 13 hrs ago, titled #bigbinkshow Look What Ja Rule Did To Chance The Rapper. In it, WCKX-FM Columbus reports that:

RT @Altenbach21 : @DJBIGBINK just laid it all out there on the radio just now. Props to you sir aoeOE Y 1 4 Great message.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Big Johnson

Columbus, OH

#1 4 hrs ago
I did not look.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
So Republicans believe Senate Majority Picks Ju... 50 min They cannot kill ... 6
News Columbus gets Weinland Park carryout to close f... 52 min They cannot kill ... 1
News Do It For The 'Gram: NeNe Leakes Shows Off Her ... 56 min They cannot kill ... 2
Republican Nuclear Option vote for Gorsuch a Scam 1 hr They cannot kill ... 12
Doomsday storage 1 hr Howard Johnson 8
What's up with trump golfing all the time? 1 hr Jumpingjacks Johnson 2
Trump 7th Consecutive Weekend at Trump-branded ... 1 hr Big B 114
Rachel Maddow connected Dots between Trump and ... 10 hr free pizza 4U 42
News Trump order has Ohioa s undocumented immigrants... 14 hr Guest 40
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,534 • Total comments across all topics: 280,048,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC