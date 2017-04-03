#bigbinkshow Big Bink Son "BJ" Re Inv...

#bigbinkshow Big Bink Son "BJ" Re Invents New Edition Classic

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WCKX-FM Columbus

I even had to buy him a mic stand so that he could do the "If It Isn't Love" video. Here is the latest video that he did last night that he is getting a lot of views on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Westinghouse in danger of Chinese purchase 2 min They cannot kill ... 6
Koch' have operatives in top WH positions 3 min Festus 8
Boo Hiss Panera sold to KK 3 min BizzyBee 12
News Justice Insider: Judge pines for Short North Po... 11 min They cannot kill ... 1
Susan Rice Unmasking: A Watergate-style Scandal 15 min They cannot kill ... 43
Russia courts moves to ban Jehovahs Witness rel... 15 min Just Say No 3
Climate Change danger to all species, ecosystem... 18 min They cannot kill ... 11
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,855 • Total comments across all topics: 280,072,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC