Aspiring Comic Creators: CCAD is Launching a Comics & Narrative Practice Major
A hub for cartooning has been forming in a place that you might not expect: Columbus, Ohio. It's already home to the Cartoon Crossroads Columbus festival and the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum, and now, Columbus College of Art & Design has announced big news: starting in fall 2017, students can major in Comics & Narrative Practice at CCAD.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cartoon Brew.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump President!
|9 min
|Waikiki murders
|95
|FBI Anon Speaks Out About Syria as it Relates t...
|21 min
|404 not found
|2
|Clinton Aide Faces Lifetime Prison Sentence for...
|28 min
|404 not found
|2
|Trump Gotta Swollen HardOn for North Korea, HaHa
|38 min
|They cannot kill ...
|26
|Will Obama Survive In Prison?
|3 hr
|Free Pizza 4 U
|119
|Trump Fu
|3 hr
|404 not found
|2
|A New World's Oldest Person
|4 hr
|The Great Alphonso
|1
|Obama in hiding?
|5 hr
|Blew America
|111
|Did Trump use Obamas playbook? 😲
|7 hr
|Big Johnson
|33
|Was the Syrian missile air strike justified?
|11 hr
|Big Jim Slade
|234
|
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC