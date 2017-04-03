Around town

Beginning today, the southbound lane of the Whipple Bridge north of Interstate 77's Exit 6 will be closed and one lane, two-way traffic will be maintained across the bridge with the use of temporary signals. A portable concrete barrier will be in place for the removal and replacement of the left side of the bridge.

