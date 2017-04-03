Arnold's Columbus Film Premieres this...

Arnold's Columbus Film Premieres this Friday, April 7

He said he would be back, and he is - onscreen, anyway. Open fan of Columbus, Arnold Schwarzenegger, stars in "Aftermath", a movie filmed and set in central Ohio.

