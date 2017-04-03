Arnold's Columbus Film Premieres this Friday, April 7
He said he would be back, and he is - onscreen, anyway. Open fan of Columbus, Arnold Schwarzenegger, stars in "Aftermath", a movie filmed and set in central Ohio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WRFD, WNCI and WGAR
|6 min
|404 not found
|5
|March Jobs Creation much lower than Feb. 2017. bad
|8 min
|404 not found
|18
|Trump American Hero, Champion of the Free World
|19 min
|Duke for Mayor
|4
|Brio Tuscan Grille Easton
|57 min
|404 not found
|10
|Wood County Circuit Court hears seven cases
|1 hr
|404 not found
|2
|Was the Syrian missile air strike justified?
|1 hr
|404 not found
|36
|H H Greg closing
|1 hr
|404 not found
|10
|Is Topix's Che censoring again?
|11 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|21
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC