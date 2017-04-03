Appalachian Regional Commission: Essential or expendable federal spending?
There are 2 comments on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 22 hrs ago, titled Appalachian Regional Commission: Essential or expendable federal spending?. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:
But in his first proposed budget, the new president has targeted an agency that advocates say pulled the region out of utter destitution. The Appalachian Regional Commission, established in March 1965 by President Lyndon Johnson, is among more than 60 agencies and programs that Trump's budget would eliminate.
Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
#1 9 hrs ago
Seems like a waste of money to me.
#2 6 hrs ago
It probably is, but they are the reason US 33 has been practically completed. I say throw some money this way to finish upgrading US 23 and then they can disband.
I am against consumption, but I am for good infrastructure. Especially, good roads.
Add your comments below
