Appalachian Regional Commission: Essential or expendable federal spending?

There are 2 comments on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 22 hrs ago, titled Appalachian Regional Commission: Essential or expendable federal spending?. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

But in his first proposed budget, the new president has targeted an agency that advocates say pulled the region out of utter destitution. The Appalachian Regional Commission, established in March 1965 by President Lyndon Johnson, is among more than 60 agencies and programs that Trump's budget would eliminate.

Big Johnson

Columbus, OH

#1 9 hrs ago
Seems like a waste of money to me.

404 not found

Reynoldsburg, OH

#2 6 hrs ago
Big Johnson wrote:
Seems like a waste of money to me.
It probably is, but they are the reason US 33 has been practically completed. I say throw some money this way to finish upgrading US 23 and then they can disband.

I am against consumption, but I am for good infrastructure. Especially, good roads.
