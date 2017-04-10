Anthony Brown & Group Therapy - Trust In You [New Music Video]
Anthony Brown and Group Therapy are back with another powerful single; "Trust In You." The new music video for the song is a strong stance in the rejection of worrying, fear, hesitation, and all the negativity that can intrude on one's unwavering faith in God, and thus, one's peace of mind.
