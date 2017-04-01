Acts of service: Playwright unites ch...

Acts of service: Playwright unites church with stage productions

There are 1 comment on the Toledo Blade story from 14 hrs ago, titled Acts of service: Playwright unites church with stage productions. In it, Toledo Blade reports that:

Tony Lane's latest play 'Dead Air' is the first in which he wrote a role for himself. The final performance of the free play is at 7 p.m. today at Maumee United Methodist Church's Family Life Center stage, 405 Sackett St. Tony Lane, left, writes, directs, and stars in the play 'Dead Air,' which will be performed at Maumee United Methodist Church in Maumee.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Big Johnson

Columbus, OH

#1 11 hrs ago
Oh boy, religious comedy. When you nail a guy to a cross the laffs just write themselves.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump Administration 56 min Larry Peanuts 777
Trumps Gal imports 53 Tons Chinese Made stuff t... 2 hr Trump LIES 1
News Columbus man indicted for murder of Tokes 2 hr Big B 2
News Trump order has Ohioa s undocumented immigrants... 2 hr spytheweb 11
The Former Governor Of Indiana Is Here 2 hr Big B 9
FAKE trump/ Russia Story. 3 hr Big B 1
Obama Terrible for Economic Growth, And Now aMu... 3 hr ThankGodNegro Gone 1
Rachel Maddow connected Dots between Trump and ... 5 hr Dental Dams 23
United Airlines bans yoga pants 9 hr Mo Hammid 81
Baby boomers ruined America, according to this ... 10 hr Corvus 12
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,705 • Total comments across all topics: 279,987,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC