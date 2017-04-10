9 injured, 2 critically, in South Lin...

9 injured, 2 critically, in South Linden party hall shooting

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

The victims are five women: Sharda Hall, 25; Brooklyn Bradley, 20; Diamond Harris, 33; Corneicia M. Pruitt, 25 and Kaadijah Travis, 23; and four men: Ja'Voughn Henderson, 22; Keante McGrew, 31; William Boswell, 27; Jawaun McCrae, 20, according to a news release. Columbus police were called to J&R Party Hall, 1714 Cleveland Ave., on a report of a shooting at 3:20 a.m. that stemmed from an argument inside the club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump President! 58 min Casual Observer 107
Will Obama Survive In Prison? 1 hr Casual Observer 127
Obama in hiding? 2 hr BizzyBee 139
N Korea has Alien Bodies! 2 hr Birdie 1
US worse off economically than South Korea 3 hr PutUSA 1st 1
Holy Sh!t!! 6 hr Nixon 6
I Don't Want Another President Like George Bush (Oct '12) 6 hr d pants 7
Was the Syrian missile air strike justified? 11 hr Hail Hydra 220
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,537 • Total comments across all topics: 280,347,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC