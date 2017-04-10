9 injured, 2 critically, in South Linden party hall shooting
The victims are five women: Sharda Hall, 25; Brooklyn Bradley, 20; Diamond Harris, 33; Corneicia M. Pruitt, 25 and Kaadijah Travis, 23; and four men: Ja'Voughn Henderson, 22; Keante McGrew, 31; William Boswell, 27; Jawaun McCrae, 20, according to a news release. Columbus police were called to J&R Party Hall, 1714 Cleveland Ave., on a report of a shooting at 3:20 a.m. that stemmed from an argument inside the club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump President!
|58 min
|Casual Observer
|107
|Will Obama Survive In Prison?
|1 hr
|Casual Observer
|127
|Obama in hiding?
|2 hr
|BizzyBee
|139
|N Korea has Alien Bodies!
|2 hr
|Birdie
|1
|US worse off economically than South Korea
|3 hr
|PutUSA 1st
|1
|Holy Sh!t!!
|6 hr
|Nixon
|6
|I Don't Want Another President Like George Bush (Oct '12)
|6 hr
|d pants
|7
|Was the Syrian missile air strike justified?
|11 hr
|Hail Hydra
|220
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC