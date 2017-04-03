63-year-old man charged in 1985 murder
Douglas Krumlauf has been indicted on charges of murder and aggravated murder in the death of Sharla Spangler, whose body was found early on the morning of Jan. 30, 1985, said Det. Steve Eppert of the Columbus police Homicide Cold Case Unit.
