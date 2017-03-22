You might want to avoid I-270 on your way home
A crane truck crash earlier this afternoon on Interstate 270 has created a traffic mess for Columbus area motorists on the northeast side of the city that is expected to continue into the evening commuter rush. The crane truck was on I-270 southbound near Morse Road when it tilted over into northbound lanes about 1:11 p.m., Columbus and Gahanna police said.
