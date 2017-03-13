Working parents scramble to schedule ...

Working parents scramble to schedule summer camps

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Central Ohio parents are testing their website logons and passwords ahead of time. They're setting phone alarms and calendar reminders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump 7th Consecutive Weekend at Trump-branded ... 12 min BizzyBee 2
Heeeeeeeers CHARLIEEEEEEE 23 min BizzyBee 5
Would you drink " toilet tap" beer? 24 min They cannot kill ... 2
Obama Tapping Melanie Trump, Terrible New Low! 39 min Jackhammer USA 6
And the Reason Trump Fired Preet is...... 45 min They cannot kill ... 2
On the Lighter Side...... 47 min They cannot kill ... 2
Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ... 56 min They cannot kill ... 668
War Is On The Horizon 1 hr BizzyBee 40
Trump/ Spicer try to wiggle out of accusation o... 2 hr jonjedi 158
Donald Trump Administration 2 hr Colonel Pale Rider 1 548
News Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const... 4 hr WelbyMD 114
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,077 • Total comments across all topics: 279,622,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC