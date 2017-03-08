Women vets featured in panel discussi...

Women vets featured in panel discussion at Ohio History Center

In a salute to Women's History Month , a panel of women veterans who served from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan will tell their stories Friday at noon in the auditorium of the Ohio History Center , 800 East 17th Street, in Columbus. The event, presented by the Ohio Department of Veterans Services , is free to military members.

