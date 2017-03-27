Woman Shot in Easton Town Center Store

According to WBNS a women was shot Thursday march 30th in the Victoria Secret Pink store in Easton Town Center. Two people were have been detained and the victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

