Woman shot at PINK store at Easton Town Center, suspect in custody

A woman was reportedly shot in the stomach at the Victoria's Secret PINK store at Easton Town Center Thursday afternoon, according to a Columbus police dispatcher. The shooting was reported just after 2:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of The Strand East.

