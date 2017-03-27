Woman shot at PINK store at Easton Town Center, suspect in custody
A woman was reportedly shot in the stomach at the Victoria's Secret PINK store at Easton Town Center Thursday afternoon, according to a Columbus police dispatcher. The shooting was reported just after 2:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of The Strand East.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio bans sex with animals; violators could fac...
|2 min
|They cannot kill ...
|39
|Donald Trump Administration
|7 min
|White Fangs
|752
|General Flynn wants to sing
|10 min
|Big Johnson
|1
|Trump: Disabled or Desperate? Rural Americans T...
|38 min
|TrumpBetterComeThru
|1
|Coal States- keep that deadly Fuel out of Ohio
|40 min
|Duke for Mayor
|23
|Stupid is as stupid does
|45 min
|Duke for Mayor
|20
|I-270, I-71 set for widening projects
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|United Airlines bans yoga pants
|3 hr
|CoporateOverlords
|47
|Woman Shot At Easton - What You'll Be Watching ...
|5 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC