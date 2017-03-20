Woman pleads guilty to leaving scene ...

Woman pleads guilty to leaving scene of crash that killed cyclist

Kellie R. Knight told police she was afraid after her sport utility vehicle hit a bicyclist on East Livingston Avenue in August. "She just got scared and didn't know what to do," Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor Keith McGrath told Common Pleas Judge David E. Cain on Tuesday.

