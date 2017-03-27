Woman critically wounded, police shot...

Woman critically wounded, police shot at on Southeast Side

13 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

A woman was critically wounded and shots were fired at Columbus police officers responding to gunfire late Wednesday night at a Southeast Side apartment complex. Columbus police and fire were called at 10:27 p.m. in the 3200 block of Winter Lane Park by a man who said his wife had been shot in the stomach.

