Woman critically wounded, police shot at on Southeast Side
A woman was critically wounded and shots were fired at Columbus police officers responding to gunfire late Wednesday night at a Southeast Side apartment complex. Columbus police and fire were called at 10:27 p.m. in the 3200 block of Winter Lane Park by a man who said his wife had been shot in the stomach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governing Is Hard: Trumpcare Edition
|3 min
|Guido Fawkes
|6
|United Airlines bans yoga pants
|3 min
|Guido Fawkes
|32
|It's vewwy, vewwy quiet here
|12 min
|I hope so
|6
|Donald Trump Administration
|20 min
|White Fangs
|734
|Reynoldsburg man dies after trying to get off I...
|42 min
|They cannot kill ...
|6
|Coal States- keep that deadly Fuel out of Ohio
|48 min
|Guido Fawkes
|8
|Protests against police brutality in Paris France
|49 min
|Guido Fawkes
|5
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC