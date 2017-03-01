Water customers worried about lead ca...

Water customers worried about lead can check Columbusa map

Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Columbus residents worried they might be tapped into the city's water supply with a lead connection now have a way to check. The city's Department of Public Utilities launched an interactive map today that will let users zoom to different parts of the city or type in an address to see where homes are likely connected with lead service lines.

Columbus, OH

