US Rep Jim Renacci enters 2018 race for Ohio governor
By JULIE CARR SMYTH, Associated Press COLUMBUS, Ohio - Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci on Monday entered the 2018 governor's race against a potential trio of state officeholders. Renacci, of Wadsworth, sought to position himself as a political outsider alongside three Republicans he says have spent their careers in public office: state Attorney General Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted and Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who misses Obama?
|57 min
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|121
|Obama
|1 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|4
|Tougeo
|1 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|1
|illegals rape 14 year old girl at Rockville High
|1 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Refugees And Illegals To Hawaii
|2 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|2
|Obama Incompetence
|2 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|1
|Should cats be declawed?
|3 hr
|Big Johnson
|28
|Odds of Trump's impeachment
|4 hr
|404 cult
|217
|Trump 7th Consecutive Weekend at Trump-branded ...
|4 hr
|Reality Speaks
|102
|
|War Is On The Horizon
|7 hr
|jonjedi
|72
|Worlds fastest growing religion is.....
|7 hr
|jonjedi
|122
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC