Two Human Legs Found in South Columbus Trash
Columbus Police have started an investigation after finding two human legs in the area of 1300 S. Columbus Airport Road on the south side of Columbus. Not many details are available but Police received a call at 3:50pm and are pursing an investigation of homicide.
