Two Human Legs Found in South Columbu...

Two Human Legs Found in South Columbus Trash

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WCKX-FM Columbus

Columbus Police have started an investigation after finding two human legs in the area of 1300 S. Columbus Airport Road on the south side of Columbus. Not many details are available but Police received a call at 3:50pm and are pursing an investigation of homicide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump Administration 1 hr Roe v Wade 806
News Ohio bans sex with animals; violators could fac... 4 hr UTrashy 11
bet it white 4 hr UTrashy 2
Middle Class will now be paying for the wall. 4 hr UTrashy 8
News Columbus passes ban on using conversion therapy... 5 hr UTrashy 4
Girls what your dirtiest fantasy? 5 hr UTrashy 25
United Airlines bans yoga pants 5 hr UTrashy 23
Worlds fastest growing religion is..... Tue Pope Che Reagan C... 246
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,263 • Total comments across all topics: 279,919,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC