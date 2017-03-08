Two found dead in North Linden

Two found dead in North Linden

Yesterday Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

The bodies were discovered in an alleyway off of Maize Road, near the intersection of East North Broadway, Columbus police said. Police were dispatched on an “unknown complaint” just before 8 p.m., police said.

