Two charged with killing three to keep drug operation quiet

Federal authorities say they have arrested two suspects who beat a man to death and shot and killed two women to prevent them from telling authorities about a West Side drug-trafficking operation. Antwan L. Hutchinson, 25, and Michael J. Favors, 24, were in U.S. District Court in Columbus on Monday to hear the charges against them - that they killed the witnesses to prevent them from communicating with law enforcement.

