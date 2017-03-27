Twenty One Pilots add Value City Aren...

Twenty One Pilots add Value City Arena concert to Tour De Columbus

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

The Grammy-winning Columbus band Twenty One Pilots will perform three concerts in more-intimate venues and one large venue in Columbus using a lottery to distribute tickets. Twenty One Pilots will also perform at Value City Arena on June 25. Everyone who registered in the lottery will receive a code to purchase presale tickets, which go on sale 5 p.m. Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
United Airlines bans yoga pants 3 min Long Arm 20
Where have all the jedis gone? 5 min Neal Cassady 10
Stupid is as stupid does 8 min Guccifer 18
Donald Trump Administration 9 min They cannot kill ... 800
Girls what your dirtiest fantasy? 10 min Gets Me Wet 23
News Ohio bans sex with animals; violators could fac... 14 min Whitney Wisconsin 6
News Columbus passes ban on using conversion therapy... 18 min Decency 3
She left the Tower! 3 hr Reality Speaks 9
Government Waste from the GOP. 4 hr Reality Speaks 10
Trump and Pence losing popularity Tue Thunder Paws 43
Worlds fastest growing religion is..... Tue Pope Che Reagan C... 246
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,774 • Total comments across all topics: 279,913,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC