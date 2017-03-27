Twenty One Pilots add Value City Arena concert to Tour De Columbus
The Grammy-winning Columbus band Twenty One Pilots will perform three concerts in more-intimate venues and one large venue in Columbus using a lottery to distribute tickets. Twenty One Pilots will also perform at Value City Arena on June 25. Everyone who registered in the lottery will receive a code to purchase presale tickets, which go on sale 5 p.m. Thursday.
