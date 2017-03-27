Trump order has Ohioa s undocumented ...

Trump order has Ohioa s undocumented immigrants scrambling

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Bittner has been making a 115-mile round trip drive from Columbus to the Butler County jail in Hamilton, where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement keeps detainees from central and southern Ohio. “I've been to that jail weekly to see immigrants recently detained by ICE,” she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Worlds fastest growing religion is..... 7 min Duke for Mayor 225
United Airlines bans yoga pants 8 min coffee tea or me 18
Trump and Pence losing popularity 22 min Duke for Mayor 3
Odds of Trump's impeachment 51 min jonjedi 326
Donald Trump Administration 1 hr Lon Ledi 785
Jerry SanduskyÂ’s Son Charged 1 hr 404 not found 4
I love Shopping KMart, Sears, Meijer.Where Do y... 1 hr Big Johnson 53
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,838 • Total comments across all topics: 279,866,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC