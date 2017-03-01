Trial for 2012 murder set to begin Monday
The trial for two men charged with murder is scheduled to begin Monday morning in Delaware County Common Pleas Court.Reginald Timothy Conley, 27, of Lucasville, Ohio, and Jermaine Darnell Kelly, 31, of Columbus, face charges including murder for allegedly shooting a man in 2012.Prosecutors allege that on Nov. 9, 2012 Conley and Kelly drove a third ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pipeline lies ......straight from Trump
|13 min
|BizzyBee
|11
|Donald Trump's hands really are small.
|13 min
|Mojo Risen
|7
|Donald Trump Administration
|17 min
|Free Pizza 4 U
|48
|Drumpf Pool: Impeachment, or 25th Amendment? ...
|20 min
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|15
|Pence used private email account for official b...
|24 min
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|34
|Need to find my wife
|26 min
|Reality
|8
|Kelly Anne Conway's couch position gets dissed
|1 hr
|coffee tea or me
|2
|Who is the Biggest Liar?
|1 hr
|Reality
|410
|Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f...
|2 hr
|Reality
|470
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC