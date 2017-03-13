Tour guides bring history of Statehouse, Ohio to life

COLUMBUS - The walls of the Ohio Statehouse can talk, and a dedicated crew of volunteer interpreters translates their messages for visitors.On a recent Sunday afternoon, Caitlin Gatewood Edwards stood amid her tour group of 15 and gestured at the stones lining the structure's ground floor.Convicts imprisoned in the Ohio Penitentiary, she said, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.