Top things to do this weekend, March 3-5

1 hr ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

The Arnold Sports Festival is the largest multi-sport festival in the nation - even bigger than the Olympics - with about 20,000 athletes from 80 nations competing in 70 sports and events. The Expo will feature more than 1,000 booths of the latest in sports equipment, apparel and nutrition among competition stages.

