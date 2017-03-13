Toledo Notre Dame downs Newark 75-59 ...

Toledo Notre Dame downs Newark 75-59 in Division I semifinal

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: The Delaware Gazette

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ariel Cummings had 28 points and 14 rebounds when Toledo Notre Dame Academy downed unbeaten Newark 75-59 in a girls Division I semifinal.The action took place Friday at Value City Arena.Notre Dame plays Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Trump Really Whitetrash Pasted Up in a Fancy... 1 hr Duke for Mayor 6
Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ... 3 hr jonjedi 686
Odds of Trump's impeachment 3 hr BizzyBee 9
Obama Tapping Sexi Melania Trump, Terrible New ... 3 hr ObamaMelania Inte... 12
The Lost Art of Conversation 3 hr BizzyBee 12
Donald Trump Administration 4 hr jonjedi 552
Trump 7th Consecutive Weekend at Trump-branded ... 5 hr 3MillionPerWeekend 7
Trump/ Spicer try to wiggle out of accusation o... 14 hr jonjedi 160
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,578 • Total comments across all topics: 279,644,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC