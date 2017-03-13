Toledo Notre Dame downs Newark 75-59 in Division I semifinal
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ariel Cummings had 28 points and 14 rebounds when Toledo Notre Dame Academy downed unbeaten Newark 75-59 in a girls Division I semifinal.The action took place Friday at Value City Arena.Notre Dame plays Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Trump Really Whitetrash Pasted Up in a Fancy...
|1 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|6
|Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ...
|3 hr
|jonjedi
|686
|Odds of Trump's impeachment
|3 hr
|BizzyBee
|9
|Obama Tapping Sexi Melania Trump, Terrible New ...
|3 hr
|ObamaMelania Inte...
|12
|The Lost Art of Conversation
|3 hr
|BizzyBee
|12
|Donald Trump Administration
|4 hr
|jonjedi
|552
|Trump 7th Consecutive Weekend at Trump-branded ...
|5 hr
|3MillionPerWeekend
|7
|Trump/ Spicer try to wiggle out of accusation o...
|14 hr
|jonjedi
|160
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC