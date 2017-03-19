Tiki Underground opens in Boston Heig...

Tiki Underground opens in Boston Heights March 25

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hudson Hub-Times

BOSTON HEIGHTS On March 25, celebrate the grand opening of Tiki Underground, a new Tiki Bar and Restaurant. Located on Old Route 8 just south of Route 303, on the border of Boston Heights and Hudson, Tiki Underground unites Polynesian cocktails and food with traditional bar favorites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hudson Hub-Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump 7th Consecutive Weekend at Trump-branded ... 1 hr 3million TaxPayer... 9
The Lost Art of Conversation 2 hr Sally Good Class 98 13
Odds of Trump's impeachment 3 hr BigB 10
Chuck Berry dead at 90 4 hr 404 not found 7
Is Trump Really Whitetrash Pasted Up in a Fancy... 11 hr Duke for Mayor 6
Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ... 12 hr jonjedi 686
Obama Tapping Sexi Melania Trump, Terrible New ... 12 hr ObamaMelania Inte... 12
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iraq
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,739 • Total comments across all topics: 279,653,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC