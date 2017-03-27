Three companies offered tax incentive...

Three companies offered tax incentives that could bring 119 jobs to central Ohio

Three companies received approval for state tax incentives this morning that could result in 119 new jobs in central Ohio, including an expansion by a company that provides travel nurse staffing opportunities. The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved tax credits for Medical Staffing Options, which plans to add 50 jobs as part of an expansion in Columbus.

