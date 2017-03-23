The E-Team: Columbus teacher recruits guest readers to celebrate her 50th
Columbus teacher Benita Wright Smith held a unique 50th birthday celebration at work this week: She recruited dozens of her acquaintances to come read to classrooms in two Columbus elementary schools. She called the two-day event 50 Nifty Read Alouds.
