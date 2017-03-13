The City: Lefta s answer to the Tea Party wades into council race
A faction of local Democrats trying to unseat sitting party members on the Columbus City Council and school board are getting a national reinforcement. The Working Families Party started about 20 years ago in New York but has expanded nationally, framing itself as the Left's answer to the Tea Party movement in the GOP.
