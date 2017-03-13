The City: Lefta s answer to the Tea P...

The City: Lefta s answer to the Tea Party wades into council race

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

A faction of local Democrats trying to unseat sitting party members on the Columbus City Council and school board are getting a national reinforcement. The Working Families Party started about 20 years ago in New York but has expanded nationally, framing itself as the Left's answer to the Tea Party movement in the GOP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
War Is On The Horizon 2 min okimar 14
News Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const... 3 min d pants 111
Trump/ Spicer try to wiggle out of accusation o... 10 min jonjedi 154
Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ... 17 min Batch 37 Pain Is ... 651
Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump 45 min d pants 485
Russian ties CHART/ Trump, Putin, Flynn, Manafo... 1 hr BizzyBee 10
Trump loving Topix hosts hate Truth/hurt Topix 1 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
Donald Trump Administration 3 hr jonjedi 546
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,603 • Total comments across all topics: 279,617,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC