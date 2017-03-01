Test New Treatment for Congestive Hea...

Test New Treatment for Congestive Heart Failure

COLUMBUS, Ohio - A Whitehall, Ohio man is the first in the U.S. to undergo a brand new treatment designed to remove excess fluid from hospitalized patients suffering from congestive heart failure, which affects six million Americans. The trial procedure occurred last week at The Ohio State University Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital .

