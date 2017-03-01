Test New Treatment for Congestive Heart Failure
COLUMBUS, Ohio - A Whitehall, Ohio man is the first in the U.S. to undergo a brand new treatment designed to remove excess fluid from hospitalized patients suffering from congestive heart failure, which affects six million Americans. The trial procedure occurred last week at The Ohio State University Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Health News Digest.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the Biggest Liar?
|22 min
|jonjedi
|365
|Trump's Muslim Ban
|38 min
|jonjedi
|1
|Rachel Dolezal is jobless homelss and still White
|1 hr
|Oliver Canterberr...
|1
|America Held Hostage Day 38
|2 hr
|Good Grief
|10
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|3 hr
|Sue Berg
|111
|Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f...
|3 hr
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|437
|Donald Trump Administration
|3 hr
|Free Pizza 4 U
|36
|Dear Oliver - a letter to Evangelicals
|6 hr
|Reality
|34
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC