Teen, mom and grandmother die after early morning house fire
A woman, her teenage daughter and grandmother died after being pulled from a burning house in west Columbus early this morning, according to WBNS-10TV. The two-alarm fire started around 3 a.m. on Cherry Creek Parkway North, near Norton Road and Sullivant Avenue.
