T.I.'s Alleged Side Chic Speaks On The Rumors and Addresses Tiny's Shade [VIDEO]
On Thursday a fan told Tiny she was "strong" for not bussing Tip with a Henny bottle for dating with the curvy Instagram model Bernice Burgos. And Tiny was quick with the comeback: " This is getting a little messy ladies I hope T.I. clears up all the drama for the sake of his family hustle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I love Shopping KMart, Sears, Meijer.Where Do y...
|26 min
|They cannot kill ...
|70
|Can We Get a Refund onTrump ?
|40 min
|Free Pizza 4 U
|6
|Trump order has Ohioa s undocumented immigrants...
|41 min
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|52 min
|They cannot kill ...
|127
|Worlds fastest growing religion is.....
|1 hr
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|247
|Trump and Pence losing popularity
|1 hr
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|42
|Donald Trump Administration
|1 hr
|White Fangs
|795
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC