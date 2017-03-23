SWCS sets up crisis-intervention team after Westland sophomore dies in house fire
South-Western City School District's crisis-intervention team spent Friday, March 24, at Westland High School to offer support for students and staff mourning the death of Abigail Dickerson, a sophomore at the school who died early Friday morning in a house fire. "Everyone is still in shock," South-Western executive director of communications Sandy Nekoloff said.
