State Rep. Robert Sprague to run for ...

State Rep. Robert Sprague to run for Ohio treasurer

12 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

The Republican state representative from Findlay officially jumped into the race Monday morning with a video emphasizing his past private and public sector experience. "I think it's important to have a fiscal conservative with regards to managing the treasury, because those dollars are valuable and you want to make sure that each and every dollar is well-used and also protected," Sprague, who has worked in the accounting industry and served as a city auditor and treasurer in Findlay, says in the short introductory film.

