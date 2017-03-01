Service to remember 50th crash anniversary
The Wyandot County Historical Society will hold a 50th anniversary memorial service near the site of Lake Central Airlines' fatal crash that happened near Marseilles on March 5, 1967. The service will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday along CH 94, south of OH 67 West.
