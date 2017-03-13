Rob Berry/Ohio Stock Photography

Rob Berry/Ohio Stock Photography

11 hrs ago Read more: WLVQ-FM Columbus

The agency that promotes tourism in Columbus has added a new tour for visitors and natives who want to see a collection of locally-made beverages, clothing and other products. Made in CBUS Trail passports are available at any participating stop or at one of three Experience Columbus visitors centers located in the Arena District, Easton and the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

