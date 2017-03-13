Rick Ross Has Words For Birdman #ShotsFired
Today we premiered Rick Ross's newest album "Rather You Than Me" and he has many features with some big names like Nas, Future, Gucci, Young Thug, and did I mention Chris Rock? The song that Chris Rock is featured on is getting a lot of a lot of attention. It's called "Idols Become Rivals."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cost of Columbus recycling would soar if counci...
|36 min
|coffee tea or me
|46
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|39 min
|coffee tea or me
|45
|Name Calling. & Narcissism
|44 min
|coffee tea or me
|2
|Central Ohio Catholics can ask for permission t...
|53 min
|South Knox Hombre
|4
|Heeeeeeeers CHARLIEEEEEEE
|54 min
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|13
|Famed boat resurfaces at Alum Creek (Sep '09)
|1 hr
|Peyton place Pete
|27
|Is Trump Really Whitetrash Pasted Up in a Fancy...
|1 hr
|Orange Jizz
|4
|Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ...
|2 hr
|jonjedi
|678
|Trump/ Spicer try to wiggle out of accusation o...
|7 hr
|jonjedi
|160
|Donald Trump Administration
|12 hr
|jonjedi
|550
|
|War Is On The Horizon
|16 hr
|BizzyBee
|40
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|Wed
|Skinz
|118
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC