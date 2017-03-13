Rick Ross Has Words For Birdman #Shot...

Rick Ross Has Words For Birdman #ShotsFired

11 hrs ago Read more: WCKX-FM Columbus

Today we premiered Rick Ross's newest album "Rather You Than Me" and he has many features with some big names like Nas, Future, Gucci, Young Thug, and did I mention Chris Rock? The song that Chris Rock is featured on is getting a lot of a lot of attention. It's called "Idols Become Rivals."

Columbus, OH

