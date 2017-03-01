Reynoldsburg man dies after trying to get off I-70 and running into semi
A man died Friday morning after he attempted to get off eastbound Interstate 70 on foot shortly after his vehicle collided with a semi, Columbus police said. No one was injured in the crash when the Honda Accord driven by Almamy Coumbassa, 40, of Reynoldsburg, collided with a semi driven by Walter Charles, 57, of Lafayette, Louisiana, just before 4:50 a.m. Friday below the Interstate 270 overpass on the city's East Side.
