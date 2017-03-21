Rev. Al Sharpton Says Trump's Crazy Will Rub Off On Us
Al Sharpton talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about his upcoming trip to DC to protest the upcoming confirmation hearing of the Supreme Court appointee. Click the link below to hear the entire interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.
