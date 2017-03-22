Residents cleared from warehouse after city cites code violations
Columbus code enforcement officers on Wednesday cleared residents from a Near East Side warehouse where they were living after filing emergency orders saying the building was unfit for habitation. The violations there include electrical problems, obstructed exits, a common area filled with cars and auto parts, and a lack of smoke detectors.
