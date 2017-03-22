Residents cleared from warehouse afte...

Residents cleared from warehouse after city cites code violations

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Columbus code enforcement officers on Wednesday cleared residents from a Near East Side warehouse where they were living after filing emergency orders saying the building was unfit for habitation. The violations there include electrical problems, obstructed exits, a common area filled with cars and auto parts, and a lack of smoke detectors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump Administration 8 min Let Freedom Ring 632
More Dem lies... 18 min jonjedi 65
Chuck Berry dead at 90 28 min jonjedi 29
He Nazi in charge threatens congress..... 38 min jonjedi 6
jonjedi 1 hr jonjedi 28
Obama Did It 1 hr jonjedi 3
Obama 1 hr jonjedi 6
illegals rape 14 year old girl at Rockville High 1 hr jonjedi 29
Odds of Trump's impeachment 1 hr jonjedi 287
Trump 7th Consecutive Weekend at Trump-branded ... 11 hr jonjedi 120
Breaking news....... 11 hr jonjedi 59
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,120 • Total comments across all topics: 279,756,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC