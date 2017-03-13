Remains identified as teen reported m...

Remains identified as teen reported missing in 2005

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Perry Township police have identified the remains of a man found in a densely wooded portion of Brookside Golf Course and Country Club last month. The remains, which were discovered by two women walking a dog on Feb. 4, belong to 18-year-old Daniel Sanders, said Perry Township Police Chief John Petrozzi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump Administration 17 min jonjedi 552
Odds of Trump's impeachment 38 min Hadouken 7
The Lost Art of Conversation 49 min jonjedi 11
Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ... 1 hr jonjedi 683
Is Trump Really Whitetrash Pasted Up in a Fancy... 1 hr d pants 5
Trump 7th Consecutive Weekend at Trump-branded ... 1 hr 3MillionPerWeekend 7
Are You a True American? 1 hr BizzyBee 1
Trump/ Spicer try to wiggle out of accusation o... 10 hr jonjedi 160
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,326 • Total comments across all topics: 279,640,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC