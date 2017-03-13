Remains identified as teen reported missing in 2005
Perry Township police have identified the remains of a man found in a densely wooded portion of Brookside Golf Course and Country Club last month. The remains, which were discovered by two women walking a dog on Feb. 4, belong to 18-year-old Daniel Sanders, said Perry Township Police Chief John Petrozzi.
