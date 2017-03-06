Race, Deaths and Past Wars on Drugs: All Shape Ohio's Response to the Heroin Crisis
More than a quarter of the 51,000 people in Ohio's prisons are drug offenders, and the state is trying to figure out how to move some of them to treatment at the local level. In this installment of "Opioids: Turning the Tide in the Crisis" WKSU's M.L. Schultze looks closer at the evolution of the legal system from "lock them up" to "get them help."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hate groups increase across America
|30 min
|BizzyBee
|1
|Worthless Ryan !
|1 hr
|Jose
|1
|Mark Levin wiretapping evidence overwhelming
|2 hr
|Tha PREACHER
|42
|Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ...
|2 hr
|BizzyBee
|222
|Trump spends 31% of his presidency at Mar-A_Lago
|2 hr
|ButtHurtLeftiesRF...
|13
|North Korea making progress/ big threat to America
|3 hr
|Sick Of Leftist Scum
|20
|Donald Trump Administration
|3 hr
|RestoreTheRepublic
|211
|Who is the Biggest Liar?
|4 hr
|Colonel Pale Rider 1
|486
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|Mon
|spots
|114
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC