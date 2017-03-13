QTNA: Tyrese, What Are You Doing?

QTNA: Tyrese, What Are You Doing?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WCKX-FM Columbus

Tyrese goes on an IG rant about "fake beauty," women and their "enhancements". He makes it very clear, he's ONLY about #TeamNatural.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Odds of Trump's impeachment 1 min jonjedi 38
Chuck Berry dead at 90 10 min Berry Got Sick of... 11
Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ... 11 min BizzyBee 692
Worlds fastest growing religion is..... 23 min BizzyBee 7
Is There Anyone Tired of Donald J. Trump as Pre... 24 min DJT Better GetAct... 10
Trump 7th Consecutive Weekend at Trump-branded ... 41 min Yep Trumps A Gree... 17
Donald Trump Administration 55 min jonjedi 556
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,274 • Total comments across all topics: 279,663,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC